Bad Bunny Carries Black Roses to Met Gala 2024

Bad Bunny is channeling his dark side on the red carpet!

The 30-year-old “Tití Me Preguntó” singer carried a bouquet of black flowers as he arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Bad Bunny sported a black outfit with white stitching and red stripe detailing paired with a black hat, leather globes, and sunglasses.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Bad Bunny is wearing custom Maison Margiela.

