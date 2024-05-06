Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending, 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back, & Several Have Publicly Slammed the Event
The 2024 Met Gala is happening tomorrow, and many are wondering what Anna Wintour‘s guest list will look like.
We’ve dug up the 2 celebrities who are actually banned from the annual event, plus the one additional celeb who thinks she’ll be banned for the comments she’s made. And, we’ve included more who have publicly slammed the event, making their attendance possibly unlikely.
Keep reading to see who is banned…