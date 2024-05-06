Top Stories
Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 11:30 am
By JJ Staff

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending, 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back, & Several Have Publicly Slammed the Event

The 2024 Met Gala is happening tomorrow, and many are wondering what Anna Wintour‘s guest list will look like.

We’ve dug up the 2 celebrities who are actually banned from the annual event, plus the one additional celeb who thinks she’ll be banned for the comments she’s made. And, we’ve included more who have publicly slammed the event, making their attendance possibly unlikely.

Keep reading to see who is banned…

