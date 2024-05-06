Ben Affleck's Absence From Met Gala 2024 Explained After Wife Jennifer Lopez Acted as Co-Chair

Jennifer Lopez acted as one of the celebrity co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala tonight (May 6) in New York City, however, noticeably absent from the event was her husband, Ben Affleck.

Now, the 51-year-old actor’s absence from the event is being explained.

Keep reading to find out the reason why Ben Affleck didn’t attend the Met Gala…

Ben didn’t join his wife because he’s busy in production filming his new movie, The Accountant 2. He stayed back in Los Angeles while JLo made the trip to New York City. In fact, E! reports that Ben was never actually ever signed up to attend the event!

Ben did once join his wife at the Met Gala, back in 2021.