Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Ben Affleck's Absence From Met Gala 2024 Explained After Wife Jennifer Lopez Acted as Co-Chair

Ben Affleck's Absence From Met Gala 2024 Explained After Wife Jennifer Lopez Acted as Co-Chair

Jennifer Lopez acted as one of the celebrity co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala tonight (May 6) in New York City, however, noticeably absent from the event was her husband, Ben Affleck.

Now, the 51-year-old actor’s absence from the event is being explained.

Keep reading to find out the reason why Ben Affleck didn’t attend the Met Gala…

Ben didn’t join his wife because he’s busy in production filming his new movie, The Accountant 2. He stayed back in Los Angeles while JLo made the trip to New York City. In fact, E! reports that Ben was never actually ever signed up to attend the event!

Be sure to see Jennifer‘s Met Gala look right here – she looked stunning in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress!

Ben did once join his wife at the Met Gala, back in 2021.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Met Gala