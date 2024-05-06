Best Dressed Men at Met Gala 2024 - Top 20 Mens Looks, Ranked In Order

The Met Gala is one of the biggest nights in fashion of the whole year and this year’s event was no exception!

Celebrity co-chairs Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, plus stars like Dan Levy and fashion influencer/model Wisdom Kaye, were among the many stars who walked the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday (May 6) in New York City.

We have combed through all of the fashion and hand-picked our top 20 favorite looks on male celebs of the night, and we ranked them in order to present you with the best fashion this year.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

Browse through the slideshow to check out the best dressed men at the Met Gala…