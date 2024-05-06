Bethenny Frankel & Paul Bernon Reportedly Split, End Engagement After 6 Years of Dating

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have broken up after six years of dating, according to a new report.

The couple, who have been together since 2018, parted aways around two months ago, Us Weekly reports.

A mutual friend of the couple confirmed to Us that “it just wasn’t going to work."

“They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy,” the source added.

Bethenny sparked confusion about her relationship status by wearing her engagement ring in social media videos in recent weeks.

“She still has the ring,” the source said.

The two started dating back in October 2018 after meeting on a dating app. They briefly split in October 2020 before reuniting in January 2021. They later announced they were engaged in March 2021. Amid split rumors, Bethenny revealed in July 2023 that her and Paul were still together, but not looking to get married anytime soon.

Just a few weeks ago, Bethenny also announced that she had lost her mother.