Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:57 pm
By JJ Staff

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Sparkly Eyeshadow Shines at Met Gala 2024

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Sparkly Eyeshadow Shines at Met Gala 2024

Jennie Kim arrives on the carpet while stepping out for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 28-year-old BLACKPINK singer and actress wore a custom Alaïa look, which only covered part of her body and featured a long, sheer train.

This is Jennie‘s second time attending the Met Gala after she made her debut the year before.

ICYMI: See photos of some of your fave A-list stars at their very first Met Gala.

In addition to her music and acting careers, she has become quite the fashionista, and has even launched collections with Calvin Klein, for which she is also a spokesperson. Check out her latest campaign for Spring 2024 here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Jennie Kim attending the 2024 Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 01
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 02
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 03
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 04
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 05
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 06
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 07
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 08
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 09
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 10
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 11
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 12
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 13
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 14
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 15
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 16
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 17
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 18
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 19
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 20
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 21
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 22
blackpink jennies glittery eyeshadow shines at met gala 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Jennie, Jennie Kim, Met Gala