BLACKPINK's Jennie's Sparkly Eyeshadow Shines at Met Gala 2024

Jennie Kim arrives on the carpet while stepping out for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 28-year-old BLACKPINK singer and actress wore a custom Alaïa look, which only covered part of her body and featured a long, sheer train.

This is Jennie‘s second time attending the Met Gala after she made her debut the year before.

ICYMI: See photos of some of your fave A-list stars at their very first Met Gala.

In addition to her music and acting careers, she has become quite the fashionista, and has even launched collections with Calvin Klein, for which she is also a spokesperson. Check out her latest campaign for Spring 2024 here!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Jennie Kim attending the 2024 Met Gala…