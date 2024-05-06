Camila Cabello Clutches a Block of Ice on Red Carpet at Met Gala 2024

Camila Cabello arrived at the 2024 Met Gala carrying one of the most unexpected accessories – a block of ice!

The 27-year-old “I LUV IT” hitmaker walked the red carpet on Monday evening (May 6) at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art clutching a literal block of ice with a black rose in the middle in place of a traditional handbag.

Her accessory was an innovative nod to this year’s theme – “The Garden of Time.”

Camila paired her eye-catching accessory with a bedazzled silver dress, which featured a high slit up the front. She wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Her appearance at the biggest night in fashion comes the same day that she announced the impending release of her new album C,XOXO! The project drops on June 28. You can see the album cover here.

FYI: Camila wore a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown and Ring Concierge jewels.

