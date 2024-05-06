Cardi B's Super Long Dress Required Some Assistance at Met Gala 2024!

Cardi B‘s voluminous dress is one of the big highlights from the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 31-year-old fan favorite rapper needed assistance with her dress’ large ruffling to get some perfect shots on the red carpet. She had several men carrying her gown as she walked in!

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Cardi B is wearing Giambattista Valli.