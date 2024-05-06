Carrie Coon Gives Update on 'Gilded Age' Season 3, If It Conflicts with 'White Lotus' Filming

Carrie Coon is one of HBO’s big stars right now!

If you don’t know, she stars in the network’s smash-hit period piece The Gilded Age as new money matriarch Bertha Russell. She also has been cast in the third season of The White Lotus, which is currently filming in Thailand.

Fans had been wondering if her filming schedule for both shows might conflict, but she just gave an update.

First, Carrie explained that she didn’t even think The Gilded Age would be renewed!

She told Vanity Fair, “I was in talks with The White Lotus when my agent said, just so you know, the confidential information suggests that this might be happening. And that was kind of the first inkling I got. I was thrilled…We were most certainly on the bubble. As you know, I was feeling very cynical about it. I was not hopeful. I was telling everybody I knew we were canceled. So I’m excited, and I know nothing about the storyline yet. I’m excited to read.”

About if White Lotus filming could interfere with The Gilded Age, Carrie shared, “Fortunately, it actually lined up pretty perfectly. I think we’re going to go into production on The Gilded Age in July. And although White Lotus will continue shooting in July, I will probably wrap out by June, just so they can get me back for Gilded Age. The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone’s incentivized to make sure everything works out.”

