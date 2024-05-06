Top Stories
Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Tom Brady Brutally Roasted Over Gisele Bundchen Divorce & Her Relationship with Joaquim Valente

9 Met Gala Rules & Guidelines Celebrities Must Follow (Plus, a Common Misconception Regarding Anna Wintour's Approval Process!)

May 06, 2024 at 4:53 pm
By JJ Staff

CBS Shares First Photos of Jim Parsons & Mayim Bialik Reprising 'Big Bang Theory' Roles for 'Young Sheldon' Series Finale

Dr. Sheldon Cooper and Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler are back together on screen!

On Monday (May 6), CBS shared the first official photos of the Big Bang Theory stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles for the upcoming series finale of the spinoff series Young Sheldon.

Keep reading to find out more…In the photos, Jim wearing a bathrobe while sitting at his desk and staring at his computer screen. Mayim stands nearby holding a red coffee cup with a lightning bolt on it as she peers over Jim‘s shoulder to look at the computer screen.

Jim has narrated all seven seasons of the fan-favorite comedy series which stars Iain Armitage playing the child version of Sheldon Cooper.

In a recent interview, Jim teased his appearance in the Young Sheldon finale and shared what it was like playing Sheldon again.

The series finale of Young Sheldon premieres on Thursday, May 16 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Photos: CBS
