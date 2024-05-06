Charlie Hunnam Heats Up Red Carpet, Makes His Met Gala Debut This Year

Charlie Hunnam is heating up the red carpet at his first ever Met Gala!

The 44-year-old Rebel Moon actor walked the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the occasion, he looked elegant in a dark navy blue suit with a matching shirt. In place of a tie, he wore a jeweled brooch and three strands of a pearl and diamond necklace.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Charlie is wearing Christian Louboutin shoes.

