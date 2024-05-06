Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Chase Stokes Goes Shirtless for Met Gala Debut with Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes Goes Shirtless for Met Gala Debut with Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes ditches a shirt under his sequin suit while arriving for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 31-year-old Outer Banks actor was also joined at the event by his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini as they both make their Met debuts!

Chase is wearing Michael Kors look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Loree Rodkin jewelry, while Kelsea is wearing a sheer Michael Kors dress adorned with flowers.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini arriving for the 2024 Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 01
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 02
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 03
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 04
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 05
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 06
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 07
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 08
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 09
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 10
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 11
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 12
chase stokes goes shirtless while making met gala debut with kelsea ballerini 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini, Met Gala