Chase Stokes Goes Shirtless for Met Gala Debut with Girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes ditches a shirt under his sequin suit while arriving for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 31-year-old Outer Banks actor was also joined at the event by his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini as they both make their Met debuts!

Chase is wearing Michael Kors look with Christian Louboutin shoes and Loree Rodkin jewelry, while Kelsea is wearing a sheer Michael Kors dress adorned with flowers.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini arriving for the 2024 Met Gala…