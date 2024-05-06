Top Stories
9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Tom Brady Brutally Roasted Over Gisele Bundchen Divorce &amp; Her Relationship with Joaquim Valente

Tom Brady Brutally Roasted Over Gisele Bundchen Divorce & Her Relationship with Joaquim Valente

May 06, 2024 at 5:27 pm
By JJ Staff

Chris Hemsworth Makes His Met Gala Debut Alongside Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth Makes His Met Gala Debut Alongside Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time alongside his wife Elsa Pataky.

The 40-year-old Marvel star is one of the official co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala, which is taking place on Monday (May 6) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the biggest night in fashion, he opted for a buff three-piece suit that showed off his classic good looks.

Keep reading to find out more…

Chris complemented his wife, who dazzled in a gold dress with long sleeves. She wore her hair in an intricate style and finished off her outfit with gold bangles. In honor of this year’s theme – “The Garden of Time” – she wore a crown of gold flowers with pearl details.

Elsa kept her glam simple, opting for a nude lip and some sparkly on the eyes.

We’ll update you on all things Met Gala-related tonight here!

While we wait for more photos, find out more about who is co-chairing the event with Chris.

FYI: Chris is wearing Tom Ford and a Chopard watch. Elsa is wearing Tom Ford and Bulgari jewels.

Scroll through all of the photos of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 01
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 02
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 03
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 04
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 05
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 06
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 07
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 08
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 09
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 10
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 11
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 12
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 13
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 14
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 15
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 16
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 17
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 18
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 19
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 20
chris hemsworth elsa pataky met gala debut 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky, Met Gala