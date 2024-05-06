Chris Hemsworth Makes His Met Gala Debut Alongside Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time alongside his wife Elsa Pataky.

The 40-year-old Marvel star is one of the official co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala, which is taking place on Monday (May 6) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the biggest night in fashion, he opted for a buff three-piece suit that showed off his classic good looks.

Chris complemented his wife, who dazzled in a gold dress with long sleeves. She wore her hair in an intricate style and finished off her outfit with gold bangles. In honor of this year’s theme – “The Garden of Time” – she wore a crown of gold flowers with pearl details.

Elsa kept her glam simple, opting for a nude lip and some sparkly on the eyes.

FYI: Chris is wearing Tom Ford and a Chopard watch. Elsa is wearing Tom Ford and Bulgari jewels.

