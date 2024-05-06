Chris Pine Questions DC's Decision to Axe 'Wonder Woman 3,' Reveals If He Would Have Returned as Steve Trevor

Chris Pine co-starred alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, both directed by Patty Jenkins.

However, we learned that DC is currently not interested in doing more Wonder Woman films, at least at this time. DC Universe went through a major overhaul after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over, with only 5 original stars confirmed to return for future films.

Chris spoke out about the studio’s decision.

Chris told Business Insider, “I’m stunned that they said no to a billion-dollar franchise and decided to pivot elsewhere. I don’t know what the reasoning was behind that; it’s above my pay grade, but Wonder Woman is an incredible character; Patty is such a thoughtful director.”

He did add that he would not have been involved in the third film, due to his characters death. “Homie is dead. Steve is gonzo. It would be ridiculous to try to bring me back,” he shared.

