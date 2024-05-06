Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Colman Domingo Pays Tribute to the Late Chadwick Boseman & André Leon Talley with Met Gala 2024 Look

Colman Domingo Pays Tribute to the Late Chadwick Boseman & André Leon Talley with Met Gala 2024 Look

Colman Domingo wore a black and white look while hitting the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 54-year-old Oscar nominated actor made his Met Gala debut at this year’s event, and his outfit actually honored a couple of Black men who attended before him.

Speaking about his custom Willy Chavarria look, Colman revealed that parts of it pay tribute to his late co-star Chadwick Boseman and the late Vogue editor André Leon Talley.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They both wore capes when they were at the Met,” he told Live From E! on the carpet. “Everything I do, I feel like it’s gotta be for the culture. It’s gotta be more than just for me.”

Colman will be sitting next to Cardi B inside the event, and said he’s looking forward to meeting her.

“I’ve never met Cardi B and I’m really gagging,” he shared. “I think I might just expire right there at the table.”

FYI: Colman is wearing David Yurman jewelry.

Check out more photos of Colman Domingo’s Met Gala look in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
