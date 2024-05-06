Colman Domingo Pays Tribute to the Late Chadwick Boseman & André Leon Talley with Met Gala 2024 Look

Colman Domingo wore a black and white look while hitting the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 54-year-old Oscar nominated actor made his Met Gala debut at this year’s event, and his outfit actually honored a couple of Black men who attended before him.

Speaking about his custom Willy Chavarria look, Colman revealed that parts of it pay tribute to his late co-star Chadwick Boseman and the late Vogue editor André Leon Talley.

“They both wore capes when they were at the Met,” he told Live From E! on the carpet. “Everything I do, I feel like it’s gotta be for the culture. It’s gotta be more than just for me.”

Colman will be sitting next to Cardi B inside the event, and said he’s looking forward to meeting her.

“I’ve never met Cardi B and I’m really gagging,” he shared. “I think I might just expire right there at the table.”

FYI: Colman is wearing David Yurman jewelry.

Check out more photos of Colman Domingo’s Met Gala look in the gallery…