Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Tom Brady Brutally Roasted Over Gisele Bundchen Divorce & Her Relationship with Joaquim Valente

9 Met Gala Rules & Guidelines Celebrities Must Follow (Plus, a Common Misconception Regarding Anna Wintour's Approval Process!)

May 06, 2024 at 12:45 pm
By JJ Staff

David Corenswet as Superman: First Photo in His Superhero Suit Revealed!

David Corenswet as Superman: First Photo in His Superhero Suit Revealed!

We officially have our first look at David Corenswet as the new Superman!

This is the first official image we’ve seen of the 30-year-old The Politician actor suited up in his superhero uniform.

Head inside to see the first official photo…

Superman, which was previously titled Superman: Legacy, also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Holt as Lex Luthor. Find out who else has joined the cast of the superhero film.

Warner Bros. will release the movie on July 11, 2025. It’s currently filming in Georgia. James Gunn, the film’s helmer, released the first image. He’s also the new co-head of the DC Universe film franchise, and Superman marks one of their first big projects.
