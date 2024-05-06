Demi Lovato Returns to Met Gala After Saying She Had 'Terrible Experience' at Past Event

Demi Lovato is back on the Met Gala red carpet.

Despite previously saying she had a “terrible time” at the 2016 event, the 31-year-old singer returned for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Demi wowed in a silver dress with floral detailing as she posed on the red carpet with designer Prabal Gurung.

After attending the event in 2016, Demi shared in an interview that she felt extremely “uncomfortable” at the event and ended up leaving early to attend an AA meeting. Demi isn’t the only star that has slammed the Met Gala over the years.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Demi is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress with De Beers jewelry.

