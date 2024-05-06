Demi Moore Wows in Dress Made Out of Wallpaper to Met Gala 2024

Demi Moore is making quite the fashion statement!

The 61-year-old actress posed for photos on the red carpet alongside designer Harris Reed at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Demi wowed in a black, silk dress with a print of a pink flower on it.

Demi‘s stylist Brad Goreski later revealed that Demi‘s dress was made out of wallpaper.

“The gown is made with a 60 year old panel of archival silk wallpaper that has 11000 hours of embroidery on it,” Brad wrote on Instagram. “We wanted the gown to reflect the blooming and decay of a flower. The chiffon petals at the bottom of the gown are hand painted. Harris and his amazing team put this look together in two weeks. The necklace has 7.87 carats of emeralds and is called the Kloris after the Greek nymph of flowers and plants.”

