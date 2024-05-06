Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 9:31 pm
By JJ Staff

Doja Cat Rocks a Wet Tee on the Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet

Doja Cat is rocking a wet tee!

The 28-year-old “Say So” superstar hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The music star took photos alongside VETEMENTSGuram Gvasalia at the event.

Doja showcased Pat McGrath—designed eye makeup and “mascara” like streaks streaming from her eyes. She wore a soaking T-shirt dress – and little else!

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

She recently made headlines after sharing her thoughts on kids coming to her concerts.
Photos: Getty
