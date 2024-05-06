Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Dove Cameron & Boyfriend Damiano David Make Met Gala Debut at 2024 Event!

Dove Cameron & Boyfriend Damiano David Make Met Gala Debut at 2024 Event!

Dove Cameron and boyfriend Damiano David are making their Met Gala debut as a couple at the 2024 event on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer and Schmigadoon actress and the 25-year-old Maneskin lead singer made their official red carpet debut earlier this year, but this is their first time as a couple at the Met Gala.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Dove is wearing Diesel.
Just Jared on Facebook
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 01
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 02
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 03
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 04
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 05
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 06
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 07
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 08
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 09
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 10
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 11
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 12
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 13
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 14
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 15
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 16
dove cameron damiano david met gala 2024 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Damiano David, Dove Cameron, Met Gala