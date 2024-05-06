Dove Cameron & Boyfriend Damiano David Make Met Gala Debut at 2024 Event!

Dove Cameron and boyfriend Damiano David are making their Met Gala debut as a couple at the 2024 event on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer and Schmigadoon actress and the 25-year-old Maneskin lead singer made their official red carpet debut earlier this year, but this is their first time as a couple at the Met Gala.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Dove is wearing Diesel.