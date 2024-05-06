Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Dua Lipa Is Drop Dead Gorgeous in a Vampy Marc Jacobs Look at Met Gala 2024

Dua Lipa Is Drop Dead Gorgeous in a Vampy Marc Jacobs Look at Met Gala 2024

Dua Lipa is looking stunning!

The 28-year-old Radical Optimism superstar at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Dua came dressed in a custom Marc Jacobs look alongside the designer himself, wearing black lace with corsetry and sheer detailing, along with a feather boa.

She accessorized with High Jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co, via Vogue. This is her third time attending the event.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa met gala may 2024 1
dua lipa met gala may 2024 10
dua lipa met gala may 2024 2
dua lipa met gala may 2024 3
dua lipa met gala may 2024 4
dua lipa met gala may 2024 5
dua lipa met gala may 2024 6
dua lipa met gala may 2024 7
dua lipa met gala may 2024 8
dua lipa met gala may 2024 9

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Dua Lipa, Met Gala