Dua Lipa Is Drop Dead Gorgeous in a Vampy Marc Jacobs Look at Met Gala 2024

Dua Lipa is looking stunning!

The 28-year-old Radical Optimism superstar at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Dua came dressed in a custom Marc Jacobs look alongside the designer himself, wearing black lace with corsetry and sheer detailing, along with a feather boa.

She accessorized with High Jewelry pieces from Tiffany & Co, via Vogue. This is her third time attending the event.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.