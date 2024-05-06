Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

May 06, 2024 at 11:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Ed Sheeran Made His Met Gala Debut Alongside the Ultimate Girl Group!

Ed Sheeran Made His Met Gala Debut Alongside the Ultimate Girl Group!

Ed Sheeran is making his Met Gala debut!

The 33-year-old singer wore a light blue suit while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ed was joined by the ultimate girl group at the event – model/actress Cara Delevingne, singer FKA twigs, and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

It was a special day for Ed because it happened to be his wife Cherry Seaborn‘s birthday!

FYI: The whole group is wearing Stella McCartney. Cara is wearing Aquazzura shoes.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

Just Jared on Facebook
ed sheeran met gala 01
ed sheeran met gala 02
ed sheeran met gala 03
ed sheeran met gala 04
ed sheeran met gala 05
ed sheeran met gala 06
ed sheeran met gala 07
ed sheeran met gala 08
ed sheeran met gala 09
ed sheeran met gala 10
ed sheeran met gala 11
ed sheeran met gala 12
ed sheeran met gala 13
ed sheeran met gala 14
ed sheeran met gala 15
ed sheeran met gala 16
ed sheeran met gala 17
ed sheeran met gala 18
ed sheeran met gala 19
ed sheeran met gala 20
ed sheeran met gala 21
ed sheeran met gala 22
ed sheeran met gala 23
ed sheeran met gala 24
ed sheeran met gala 25
ed sheeran met gala 26
ed sheeran met gala 27
ed sheeran met gala 28
ed sheeran met gala 29
ed sheeran met gala 30
ed sheeran met gala 31
ed sheeran met gala 32
ed sheeran met gala 33
ed sheeran met gala 34

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Cara Delevingne, Ed Sheeran, FKA Twigs, Met Gala, Stella McCartney