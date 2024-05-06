Ed Sheeran Made His Met Gala Debut Alongside the Ultimate Girl Group!

Ed Sheeran is making his Met Gala debut!

The 33-year-old singer wore a light blue suit while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ed was joined by the ultimate girl group at the event – model/actress Cara Delevingne, singer FKA twigs, and fashion designer Stella McCartney.

It was a special day for Ed because it happened to be his wife Cherry Seaborn‘s birthday!

FYI: The whole group is wearing Stella McCartney. Cara is wearing Aquazzura shoes.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.