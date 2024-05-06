Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 9:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Eddie Redmayne & Wife Hannah Wear Matching Looks at Met Gala 2024

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah show off their smiles on the carpet while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 42-year-old actor and his wife wore matching custom looks by Steve O Smith.

Eddie‘s look was complete with Grenson shoes, while Hannah finished her look with a Noel Stewart headpiece and Lauren Perrin gloves.

If you didn’t know, Eddie is currently starring on Broadway in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, reprising his role as the Emcee from the West End production.

Just last week, Eddie was nominated for two Tony awards for the musical – Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical and Best Revival of a Musical as a producer. He actually won the Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical for Emcee in 2022!

Check out more photos in the gallery of Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah at the Met Gala…
