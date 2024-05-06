Elle Fanning Channels 'Maleficent' Role for Met Gala 2024's Sleeping Beauties Theme

Elle Fanning channels her role as Aurora while attending the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress, who was joined by boyfriend Gus Wenner, played Sleeping Beauty herself in Disney’s Maleficent movies, and revived the character’s energy with her look at the fashion event.

“Embracing this year’s theme through a fantastical lens, @ellefanning revives her role as Sleeping Beauty for the 2024 Met Gala,” Balmain shared about her look on Instagram. “The actress exudes ethereal and enchanting energy in an organza bustier gown hand-covered with 4 layers of resin for a trompe l’oeil glass effect. The bespoke creation is finished off with a whimsical illusion, as the fabric is seemingly held in place by 2 floating birds sculpted in grey-blue resin.”

FYI: Elle completed her look with Cartier earrings, bracelets and rings.

