Emily Blunt Says Kissing Certain Co-Stars Has Made Her Want to Vomit

Emily Blunt is making some statements about a past co-star that are going viral.

Specifically, she was doing an interview on The Howard Stern Show, where she was asked about on-screen chemistry.

“I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked. I have had chemistry with people who… I have not had a good time working with them,” Emily shared.

Howard Stern did ask her who, but she refused to respond.

“Sometimes it’s a strange thing. Sometimes you could have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate onscreen. Chemistry is this strange thing. It’s an ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell. It’s like there or it’s not. It’s just easier when you have a natural rapport with someone,” she added.

“Have you wanted to throw up?” Howard then asked about having to kiss certain co-stars, to which she responded, “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

“I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it,” she shared.

Fans are, of course, trying to guess who this could be.

Emily has had so many famous co-stars including Edge of Tomorrow‘s Tom Cruise, The Adjustment Bureau‘s Matt Damon, Jungle Cruise‘s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Fall Guy‘s Ryan Gosling, Oppenheimer‘s Cillian Murphy, and so many more.

This seems similar to when Rebecca Ferguson revealed she was screamed at by a co-star.