Emma Chamberlain Goes Nature Chic For Met Gala 2024

Emma Chamberlain makes her arrival at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 22-year-old YouTuber and entrepreneur returns as a special red carpet correspondent for Vogue once again.

For her look this year, she donned a strapless, custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, adorned with sheer and vine-like elements, perfectly fitting for the dress code this year, “The Garden of Time.”

Also hosting the Vogue red carpet are Gwendoline Christie, LaLa Anthony and Ashley Graham. The livestream will be broadcast across YouTube and TikTok. Be sure to tune in starting at 6pm ET/PT!

2024 marks Emma‘s fourth time in attendance at the annual fashion event.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

