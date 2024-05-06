Gigi Hadid Is Simply Stunning in Thom Browne at Met Gala 2024

Gigi Hadid is absolutely stunning on the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 29-year-old model posed for photos as she arrived while helpers smoothed out her gown and made sure she looked picture perfect (which, of course, she did!)

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Gigi is wearing Thom Browne.