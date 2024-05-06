Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 5:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Gwendoline Christie Dazzles in Maison Margiela at Met Gala 2024

Gwendoline Christie Dazzles in Maison Margiela at Met Gala 2024

Gwendoline Christie is putting on a fabulous display!

The 45-year-old Wednesday actress stunned as one of the first arrivals at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Gwendoline wore custom Maison Margiela Artisanal to the event, following her show-stopping walk during the runway show at the Paris couture fashion show earlier this year.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.
