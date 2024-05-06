Jaafar Jackson Embodies Uncle Michael Jackson, Climbs On Top of Car While Filming Upcoming Biopic

Jaafar Jackson looks just like his uncle while filming a scene for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic on Saturday (May 4) in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old really embodied his late uncle as he climbed on top of a car during a fan frenzy scene.

Jaafar could be seen waving and displaying a peace sign as he portrayed Michael getting bombarded by adoring fans, as the street had many old cars to fit the time the scene is set in.

The look Jaafar was wearing for the scene looked nearly identical to one Michael wore in 1983 at a press conference.

Fans of Michael also know that he would regularly climb on top of cars as hundreds of thousands of fans surrounded him.

Earlier this year, Michael‘s son and Jaafar‘s cousin Prince was seen on set of the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. If you missed it, find out the latest details about the biopic, including how much music will be in it!

Browse through the gallery to see many more photos of Jaafar Jackson filming the Michael Jackson biopic…