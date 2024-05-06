Jamie Dornan Puts a Fresh Spin on a Classic Suit for His Met Gala Debut!

Jamie Dornan has arrived for his first ever Met Gala!

The 42-year-old actor made his debut at the biggest night in fashion this year, ascending the steps outside New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 6).

The theme this year is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. For the occasion, Jamie put a modern twist on a classic three-piece suit, which was made out of a textured material.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jamie added a pop of color with a sky-blue vest and a red tie. His pants were pinstriped, and he accessorized with a gold brooch.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

See photos of some of your fave A-list stars at their very first Met Gala.

Scroll through all of the photos of Jamie Dornan at his first Met Gala in the gallery…