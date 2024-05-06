Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 5:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Lopez is Dripping in Diamonds at Met Gala 2024

Jennifer Lopez has arrived for co-hosting duties at fashion’s biggest event of the year!

The 54-year-old entertainer posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the big event, Jennifer dazzled in a dress made entirely out of diamonds paired with a gorgeous diamond necklace and champagne-colored heels.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of Jennifer Lopez arriving at the Met Gala…
