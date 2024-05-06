Jennifer Lopez is Dripping in Diamonds at Met Gala 2024

Jennifer Lopez has arrived for co-hosting duties at fashion’s biggest event of the year!

The 54-year-old entertainer posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the big event, Jennifer dazzled in a dress made entirely out of diamonds paired with a gorgeous diamond necklace and champagne-colored heels.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.

