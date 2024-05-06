Jennifer Lopez Teases Met Gala 2024 Look on 'GMA,' Hours Before Event!

Jennifer Lopez arrives for her appearance at Good Morning America, just hours ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, on Monday (May 6) in New York City.

The 54-year-old singer and actress is one of the co-hosts of the Met Gala this year, alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Anna Wintour.

She said on the air, “I was really honored to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time.”

She was then asked about what she might be wearing.

“You’ll have to tune in to see. But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for fashion.” Lara Spencer, host at GMA, also asked if she’ll be able to walk in her look. Jennifer responded, “Barely, ever. The Met Gala looks are not about comfort.”

She added about the event, “It’s always a nice time there. It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people. It’s not just music or film, it’s everybody — fashion, film, music, business — and you get to have some really interesting interactions.”

