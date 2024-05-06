Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:43 pm
By JJ Staff

Jessica Biel Bathed in 20 Lbs of Epsom Salts to Prepare for This Met Gala 2024 Look!

Jessica Biel Bathed in 20 Lbs of Epsom Salts to Prepare for This Met Gala 2024 Look!

Jessica Biel had a solo night out without her hubby Justin Timberlake at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress gave a sneak peek at how she prepared for the big night…including bathing in 20 pounds of epsom salts.

Yes, for real! Jessica spent her Sunday evening (May 5) in 20 lbs of epsom salts for 30 minutes in hot water. She shared this in a TikTok video!

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

See photos of every celebrity at the 2024 Met Gala!
Photos: Getty
