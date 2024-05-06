Jessica Serfaty Wears a Garden's Worth of Flowers to Met Gala 2024 With Fiance Leonardo Del Vecchio

Jessica Serfaty wears a garden’s worth of brilliantly colored flowers while ascending the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) in New York City.

The 33-year-old Days of Our Lives actress was joined on the red carpet by fiance Leonardo Del Vecchio.

In homage to this year’s theme – “The Garden of Time” – Jessica wore a coat that was covered in flowers. Underneath, she wore a sheer hot pink dress over a silver top. She accessorized with long, pink gloves, diamonds and a pair of sunglasses.

Leonardo complemented her look in a maroon suit and his own pair of glasses.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

This marks Jessica‘s Met Gala debut. Check out photos of more than 60 stars attending their first Met Gala over the years!

