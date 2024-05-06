Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 6:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist Support 'Challengers' Co-Star Zendaya at Met Gala 2024

Josh O'Connor & Mike Faist Support 'Challengers' Co-Star Zendaya at Met Gala 2024

The guys of Challengers have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala!

Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist posed for photos while arriving at fashion’s biggest event of the year on Monday (May 6) held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Josh, 33, sported a black tux with a diamond broach and floral-print shoes while Mike, 32, wore a black tux jacket, light yellow trousers, and a flower boutonniere.

Josh and Mike‘s Challengers co-star Zendaya is serving as one of the co-chairs for the evening alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s.

FYI: Josh and Mike are both wearing Loewe.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist arriving at the event…
