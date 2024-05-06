Kehlani Debuts Hot Music Video for Summer Anthem 'After Hours' - Watch!

Kehlani is heating up the dance floor!

The 29-year-old music superstar debuted the official music video for summer anthem “After Hours” on Monday (May 6).

The accompanying visual was shot at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, and directed by Amber Park, who’s worked with everyone from Madison Beer to Sabrina Carpenter to City Girls in recent months.

The clip also includes a special appearance by Cordel “Scatta” Burrell, whose iconic “Coolie Dance Rhythm” is sampled in the track, which was produced by Khris Riddick and Alex Goldblatt. (You might also recognize it from Nina Sky‘s hit, “Move Ya Body”!)

The track is Kehlani’s first solo release since their 2022 album Blue Water Road, and has since had over 20 million streams globally since its release.

Watch the music video for “After Hours”…

