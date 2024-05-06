Keke Palmer Serves Mummy Look at Met Gala 2024 After Attending Formula 1 Race in Miami

Keke Palmer gives off mummy vibes while walking the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress and singer returned to the fashion event for her third appearance, following 2021 and 2023.

After walking the carpet, Keke shared her look on Instagram with the caption, “Mummies are asleep, but this one’s awake .. AND EATING 😌”

Just the day before, Keke was down in Miami attending the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, where she hung out with Odell Beckham Jr, who was also at the Met Gala, in the Visa Cash App RB garage, and met up with the team’s drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

FYI: Keke is wearing custom Marc Jacobs with Marc Jacobs Kiki boots and Almasika jewelry.

Check out more pics in the gallery of Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala…