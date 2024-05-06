Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 10:18 pm
By JJ Staff

Keke Palmer Serves Mummy Look at Met Gala 2024 After Attending Formula 1 Race in Miami

Keke Palmer Serves Mummy Look at Met Gala 2024 After Attending Formula 1 Race in Miami

Keke Palmer gives off mummy vibes while walking the carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress and singer returned to the fashion event for her third appearance, following 2021 and 2023.

After walking the carpet, Keke shared her look on Instagram with the caption, “Mummies are asleep, but this one’s awake .. AND EATING 😌”

Just the day before, Keke was down in Miami attending the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, where she hung out with Odell Beckham Jr, who was also at the Met Gala, in the Visa Cash App RB garage, and met up with the team’s drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

FYI: Keke is wearing custom Marc Jacobs with Marc Jacobs Kiki boots and Almasika jewelry.

Check out more pics in the gallery of Keke Palmer at the 2024 Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 01
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 02
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 03
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 04
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 05
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 06
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 07
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 08
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 09
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 10
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 11
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 12
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 13
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 14
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 15
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 16
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 17
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 18
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 19
keke palmer serves mummy at met gala 2024 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Keke Palmer, Met Gala