Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 7:58 pm
By JJ Staff

Kendall Jenner Slays in Vintage Givenchy at Met Gala 2024

Kendall Jenner Slays in Vintage Givenchy at Met Gala 2024

Kendall Jenner is once again slaying the red carpet at the Met Gala!

The 28-year-old model looked fierce as she posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

For the event, Kendall wowed in a black and copper cutout dress.

While walking the red carpet, Kendall told La La Anthony that she is the first person EVER to wear this dress since it was first presented in 1999 on a mannequin.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Kendall is wearing an archive Givenchy dress from 1999.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Kendall Jenner arriving at the Met Gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 1
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 2
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 3
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 4
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 5
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 521
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 527
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 533
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 534
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 544
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 582
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 593
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 703
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 705
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 712
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 822
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 833
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 839
kendall jenner givenchy to met gala 856

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner, Met Gala