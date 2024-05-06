Kendall Jenner Slays in Vintage Givenchy at Met Gala 2024

Kendall Jenner is once again slaying the red carpet at the Met Gala!

The 28-year-old model looked fierce as she posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the event, Kendall wowed in a black and copper cutout dress.

While walking the red carpet, Kendall told La La Anthony that she is the first person EVER to wear this dress since it was first presented in 1999 on a mannequin.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Kendall is wearing an archive Givenchy dress from 1999.

