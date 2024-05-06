Kerry Washington Goes Pretty in Purple for Met Gala 2024 with Husband Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are enjoying a night out!

The 47-year-old Scandal actress and the 42-year-old Sylvie’s Love actor posed separately on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the big event, Kerry looked pretty in a purple velvet dress covered with flowers while Nnamdi sported a black tux with a diamond flower lapel pin.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

