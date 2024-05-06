Kim Kardashian Gets Booed at Tom Brady Roast, Compares Him to Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian took to the stage during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Sunday (May 5) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old was one of the surprise roasters during the first ever live roast on Netflix.

After initially receiving applause as she was announced, Kim started her first joke, but was met with very loud boos, which caused her to pause.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” Kim started before the booing became overpowering. “Alright, alright, alright.”

“Alright, Kevin. I know a lot of people make fun of your height, but what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest black d-ck I’ve ever seen.”

Kim also poked fun at past dating rumors between her and Tom, and even compared him to Caitlyn Jenner!

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she said. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape.”

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheek bones, silky hair—you remind me too much of my stepdad now,” she quipped. “Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes.

“I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example from you,” Kim added. “She’s one of the best athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

Towards the end, she made a joke referring to her father Robert Kardashian, working as a defense lawyer for OJ Simpson.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players,” Kim said.

The Roast of Tom Brady is streaming now on Netflix!