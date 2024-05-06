Top Stories
Best Dressed at Met Gala 2024 - Top 25 Red Carpet Looks, Ranked in Order

Rihanna Is Not Attending Met Gala 2024 After All, Reason Why Revealed

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

May 06, 2024 at 10:50 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian Shares Meaning Behind Met Gala 2024 Look, Explains Why She's Wearing Pilling Cardigan

Kim Kardashian Shares Meaning Behind Met Gala 2024 Look, Explains Why She's Wearing Pilling Cardigan

Kim Kardashian is sharing the inspiration behind her 2024 Met Gala look.

The 43-year-old reality star put her fully cinched waist on full display in a silver floral-print dress paired with a gray pilling cardigan and messy platinum-blonde hair for fashion’s big event on Monday (May 6) held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

While many fans on social media were confused why she added the cardigan to her outfit, Kim explained the reasoning to Vogue.

Keep reading to find out more…Kim said that the inspiration behind her outfit was “the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up.”

Find out where Kim lands on our 2024 Met Gala Best Dressed List!

FYI: Kim is wearing a dress by Maison Margiela.
