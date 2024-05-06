Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:03 pm
By JJ Staff

Kim Kardashian Sports Cinched Waist Look at Met Gala 2024

Kim Kardashian Sports Cinched Waist Look at Met Gala 2024

Kim Kardashian has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and all eyes are on her cinched waist!

The 43-year-old Skims mogul and Kardashians on Hulu reality star rarely misses a Met Gala and fans anxiously await her look each and every year.

Kim must have made a quick trip over to NYC, as she was at Tom Brady‘s live roast just 24 hours prior.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

FYI: Kim is wearing Maison Margiela.
Photos: Getty
