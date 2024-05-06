Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 9:34 pm
By JJ Staff

Kris Jenner & Longtime Boyfriend Corey Gamble Match in White at Met Gala 2024

Kris Jenner is a vision on the red carpet!

The 68-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

For the big fashion event, Kris looked pretty in a white dress with a dramatic white cape covered in white flowers while Corey, 43, coordinated in a white outfit.

While talking to Vogue livestream host La La Anthony on the red carpet, Kris shared, “It’s so fun and exciting to be at this event. I love seeing everything they’ve done…the beautiful murals and flowers. I love the theme. It’s just a wonderful night.”

Shortly after Kris and Corey arrived at the event, Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping outfit!

FYI: Kris is wearing an Oscar de la Renta outfit, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Photos: Getty Images
