May 06, 2024 at 8:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Kylie Jenner Stuns in an Elegant Look at Met Gala 2024

Kylie Jenner has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City!

The 26-year-old reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for a sleek, fitted gown with a train for the occasion. Her elegant look included a slicked-back hairstyle complete with a rose as a nod to the evening’s “The Garden of Time” dress code.

Kylie is no stranger to the Met Gala, and she’s delivered some bold looks over the years alongside her sisters.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
