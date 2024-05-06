Kylie Minogue Dazzles in Diesel (& Over 500,000 Swarovski Crystals!) at Met Gala 2024

Kylie Minogue is shining on the carpet!

The “Padam Padam” superstar hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This is Kylie‘s first appearance at a Met Gala since 2014!

The Diesel-designed slip dress is rendered in 500,000 Swarovski crystals, which required 14 days of work to complete. She’s also wearing custom Oval D sandals and custom crystal embroidered denim clutch.

She is accompanied by creative director Glenn Martens at the event.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.