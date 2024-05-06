Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Lana Del Rey References an Ethereal Alexander McQueen Look at Met Gala 2024

Lana Del Rey is looking ethereal!

The 38-year-old singer made a return to the Met Gala at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This is her first time attending the event since 2018!

Lana is wearing a custom design by Alexander McQueen’s Seán McGirr.

The look referenced an archival Alexander McQueen look from the fall 2006 collection, inspired by the patina and form of sculptures made by the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti. The special headpiece uses hawthorn branches and a veil of sheer tulle, via Vogue.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Lana Del Rey, Met Gala, Sean McGirr