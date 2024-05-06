Top Stories
May 06, 2024 at 12:22 am
By JJ Staff

Laura Harrier, Alison Brie & More Celebrate Anine Bing's New Summer Collection & New Album

Laura Harrier, Alison Brie & More Celebrate Anine Bing's New Summer Collection & New Album

Laura Harrier and Alison Brie step out for the Anine Bing Sounds the Spirit of LA event held at Chateau Marmont on Thursday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

The two actresses joined several other celebs to help celebrate the designer’s new summer collection as well as her new album Therapy.

Also seen in attendance at the event include Ashley Madekwe, Abigail Spencer, Georgia May Jagger, Awkwafina, Georgie Flores, Ava Phillippe, Elsa Hosk and Akira Akbar, as well as Winona Oak, who performed, and sisters Aurora and Sophia Culpo.

Therapy marks Anine‘s return to music after a 14 year break, and includes 12 tracks. Check it out on Apple Music!

“Yesterday, I released my album THERAPY. After a 14 year break from music, it felt so empowering to share this new album with the world,” Anine shared on Instagram after the event. “I stepped out of my comfort zone last night and performed four songs at the @aninebingofficial event. I have never been so nervous in my entire life, but it turned out to be one of the best nights of my life––I was surrounded by so many supportive women, and my band was there to sing harmonies with me. I felt right at home doing what I love most. I feel so GRATEFUL that I get to do all the things I love in life and combine them into a beautiful mix of passion and creativity. My heart is full.”

Check out 20+ photos from the Anine Bing event in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
