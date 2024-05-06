Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 8:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Lil Nas X Puts Modern Spin on Three-Piece Suit, Debuts Platinum Hair at Met Gala 2024

Lil Nas X Puts Modern Spin on Three-Piece Suit, Debuts Platinum Hair at Met Gala 2024

Lil Nas X is evolving in front of our eyes while attending the 2024 Met Gala.

The 25-year-old rapper is no stranger to the biggest night in fashion. This year, he ascended the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a custom look that offers a modern take on a three-piece suit.

He also used the opportunity to debut a new hair color, going platinum blonde.

Keep reading to find out more…

His look featured a long jacket with oversized pants and a tank top. The pieces were accented with more than 2,000 hand-sewn buttons and 50,000 Swarovski crystals.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Lil Nas X has returned to the Met Gala for the third time. Check out photos of his debut at the event and see what 60 other celebrities wore when they walked the red carpet for the first time.

FYI: Lil Nas X is wearing custom Luar with jewels from David Yurman, shoes from Syro and a Piaget watch. He was styled by Matthew Mazur, Coree Moreno did his hair, Grace Pae did his glam and Temeka Jackson did his nails!

Scroll through all of the photos of Lil Nas X at the 2024 Met Gala in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
lil nas x met gala 2024 01
lil nas x met gala 2024 02
lil nas x met gala 2024 03
lil nas x met gala 2024 04
lil nas x met gala 2024 05
lil nas x met gala 2024 06
lil nas x met gala 2024 07
lil nas x met gala 2024 08
lil nas x met gala 2024 09
lil nas x met gala 2024 10
lil nas x met gala 2024 11
lil nas x met gala 2024 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Hair, Lil Nas X, Met Gala