Lil Nas X Puts Modern Spin on Three-Piece Suit, Debuts Platinum Hair at Met Gala 2024

Lil Nas X is evolving in front of our eyes while attending the 2024 Met Gala.

The 25-year-old rapper is no stranger to the biggest night in fashion. This year, he ascended the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a custom look that offers a modern take on a three-piece suit.

He also used the opportunity to debut a new hair color, going platinum blonde.

His look featured a long jacket with oversized pants and a tank top. The pieces were accented with more than 2,000 hand-sewn buttons and 50,000 Swarovski crystals.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.

Lil Nas X has returned to the Met Gala for the third time. Check out photos of his debut at the event and see what 60 other celebrities wore when they walked the red carpet for the first time.

FYI: Lil Nas X is wearing custom Luar with jewels from David Yurman, shoes from Syro and a Piaget watch. He was styled by Matthew Mazur, Coree Moreno did his hair, Grace Pae did his glam and Temeka Jackson did his nails!

