Top Stories
Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos &amp; Fashion Details!

Met Gala 2024 - Every Celeb on Red Carpet, Full Guest List Revealed with Photos & Fashion Details!

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

9 Celebrities Skipping Met Gala 2024, Plus 2 Who Are Not Invited

Met Gala 2024 Theme &amp; Dress Code, Explained

Met Gala 2024 Theme & Dress Code, Explained

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending &amp; 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

Banned From Met Gala: Anna Wintour Bans 2 From Ever Attending & 1 Star Thinks She'll Never Be Invited Back

May 06, 2024 at 5:53 pm
By JJ Staff

Lily James Looks Lovely in Erdem at Met Gala 2024

Lily James Looks Lovely in Erdem at Met Gala 2024

Lily James is looking lovely!

The 35-year-old Pam & Tommy actress hit the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Lily was accompanied by fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu on the carpet, whom she posed with for photos. She is wearing a custom Erdem design.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily james met gala may 2024 1
lily james met gala may 2024 10
lily james met gala may 2024 2
lily james met gala may 2024 3
lily james met gala may 2024 4
lily james met gala may 2024 5
lily james met gala may 2024 6
lily james met gala may 2024 7
lily james met gala may 2024 8
lily james met gala may 2024 9

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Met Gala, Erdem Moralioglu, Lily James, Met Gala