Lizzo Wears an Elaborate Headpiece at Met Gala 2024

Lizzo is showcasing her unique spin on the Met Gala theme!

The 36-year-old “Juice” superstar at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The entertainer wore a red and beige gown with a floating hemline and an elaborate headpiece for the big event.

This year, the Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s exhibition titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The official dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story written in the 1960s. Alongside Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, the celebrity co-chairs include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. In addition, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Chew are acting as honorary co-chairs.